Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

