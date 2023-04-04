Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $181.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.22) to GBX 5,100 ($63.34) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.