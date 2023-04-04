Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

