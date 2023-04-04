Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

