Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

