Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Exponent by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 35,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Exponent by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.74.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

