Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

