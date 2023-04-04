Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

