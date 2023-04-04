Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

