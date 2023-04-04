Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $422,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.