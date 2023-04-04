Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,477,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

MCHP stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

