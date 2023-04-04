Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

