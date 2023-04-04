Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.
Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of HZNP opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
