Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

