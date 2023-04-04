Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.