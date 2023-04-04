Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $269.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average is $182.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

