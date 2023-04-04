Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $476.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

