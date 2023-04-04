Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,137 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

