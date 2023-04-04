Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
