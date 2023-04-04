Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.67.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

