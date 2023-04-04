Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $985,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

