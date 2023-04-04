Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

