Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

