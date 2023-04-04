Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunoco by 2,798.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.