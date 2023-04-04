Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

