Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

ARW stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

