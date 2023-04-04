Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VLO opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Featured Stories
