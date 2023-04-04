Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 315 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,356.67.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,313.64 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,325.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,001.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.