Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,321 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 21.6% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

