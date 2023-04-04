Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,731 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 364,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

Newmont stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of -91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

