Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJR. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

