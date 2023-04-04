Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -172.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

