Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

