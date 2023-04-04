Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

