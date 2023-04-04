Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 189.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

