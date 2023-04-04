Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

