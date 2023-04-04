Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Shares of SRE opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

