Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ATI by 1,116.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Down 0.3 %

ATI stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Cowen boosted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About ATI



ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

