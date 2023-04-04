Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

CGDV stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

