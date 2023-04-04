Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $489.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $558.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.