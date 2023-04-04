Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

