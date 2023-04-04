Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stock Position Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 772.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FUN opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

