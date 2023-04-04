CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position Lowered by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in CEMEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,481,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 564,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CEMEX by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,218,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 673,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
