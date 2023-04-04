Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $297.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.64.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.