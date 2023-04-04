ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in March

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 20.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 207,976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 34.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.