ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in March

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 7,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 20.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 207,976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 34.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
