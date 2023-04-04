Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 108,289 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

