Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.