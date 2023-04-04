Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearfield Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

CLFD opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $704.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

