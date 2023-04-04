Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

CTG opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

