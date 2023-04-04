Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

